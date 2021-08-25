Lake Tahoe ski resort expansion blocked by appeals court

The county’s 2016 review approved by a state judge concluded the expansion would add an average of 1,353 daily car trips — an additional 23,842 vehicle travel miles on busy days. It acknowledged it could take more than 10 hours to evacuate via the single access road during a wildfire.

The appellate court’s 53-page ruling noted that the developer had argued that the ski resort lies outside the Lake Tahoe Basin and that the expansion project “would not result in storm-water runoff or other pollutants draining into the lake.”

But it said the county admitted after the formal approval of the environmental impact report attached to the formal expansion plans that increased vehicle miles traveled contribute to pollution of the lake.

The county “acknowledged the connection between vehicle miles traveled and Tahoe’s clarity after the final Environmental Impact Report was prepared, revealing six days before the board of supervisors approved the project that increased (vehicle miles traveled) and its related effects — tailpipe emissions and crushed abrasives — have a direct role in lake clarity," Tuesday's ruling said.