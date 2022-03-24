Lamont signs bill suspending 25-cent per gallon gasoline tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed emergency legislation Thursday that will suspend a 25-cent-per-gallon state gasoline tax from April 1 to June 30 to give motorists some relief at the pump.

The new law also establishes a second sales-tax-free week on clothing and footwear valued under $100 per item, beginning April 10. That’s in addition to the one typically held in August for back-to-school shoppers. Furthermore, the bill provides free bus service between now and June 30.

The Democratic governor signed the legislation a day after it received unanimous bipartisan approval in the General Assembly. Both Democrats and Republicans have said they hope to pass additional tax cuts later in the session.

“I am appreciative that legislative leaders from both parties successfully worked with my office to get this done, and I think these actions are a good indicator that in the coming weeks we will be able to once again come to a bipartisan agreement to provide more tax relief to the people of Connecticut,” Lamont said in a written statement.

Connecticut is the latest state to suspend its gas taxes to give drivers a break from high prices, the result of pandemic-induced inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Governors in Georgia and Maryland have enacted temporary gas tax freezes and other state legislators are considering similar moves.

