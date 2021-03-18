Lamont, tribes reach agreement on gambling expansion

“It’s a great day to say that we’re finally here and moving on to the next step of getting this through the legislature and getting approvals from (U.S. Department of) Interior and everything else in place so that we can successfully launch a new market for the state of Connecticut in the coming months,” he said.

Under the arrangement announced Thursday, the state would set an 18% tax rate for the first five years on new online gambling offered by the casinos, followed by a 20% rate for at least the following five years. There would be a 13.75% state tax on sports wagering.

Currently, the state receives 25% of the slot machine revenues generated at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, in return for granting the tribes exclusive rights to offer casino games.

The Connecticut Lottery would be allowed to offer sports wagering along with the tribes. Max Reiss, a spokesman for Lamont, said the three entities — the lottery, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun — would each offer their own version of sports betting that customers could choose from.