Last-minute cannabis license prompts calls for investigation

Documents obtained under a public records showed that GH LLC submitted a 713-page application for a nonprofit medical cannabis producer license June 25 and that two senior Health Department officials inspected the company's facilities two days later on a Sunday, one day before the license was granted.

GH LLC “submitted an application like everyone else,” said company founder Vance Dugger, who is also CEO or founder of three road service and towing companies.

Health Department spokeswoman Baylee Rawson told the New Mexican in an email that the agency “often posts announcements through the website" to inform license holders and patients about program updates.

Rawson said it wasn’t unusual for department officials to work on weekends and that the department had worked for months “on opening licenses for additional licensees to help ensure patients had additional options for obtaining their medication.”

Rawson did not answer follow-up questions on whether the department had disclosed it was working on such an effort, the New Mexican reported.

Ford and others in the industry said the application opening appears to have been kept secret deliberately.