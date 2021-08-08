Late nights, early mornings await Senate on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) —

Senators were back at work Sunday and laboring toward eventual passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, with the Democratic leadership vowing to stay as long as it takes to overcome Republican holdouts who want to drag out final votes on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., stressed to colleagues that they could proceed the “easy way or the hard way,” while a few GOP senators appeared determined to run out the clock for days.

“We’ll keep proceeding until we get this bill done," Schumer said.

The measure would provide what Biden has called a “historic investment” in public works programs — roads, bridges, broadband internet access, drinking water and more. In a rare stroke of bipartisanship, Republicans joined Democrats on Saturday to advance the measure. If approved, the bill would go to the House.

“We’re on the cusp of seeing that move through the Senate,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, citing “a remarkable coalition” that includes business, labor and lawmakers from both parties. “I think we’re about to get this done.”