Lawmakers consider measures to aid Hawaiian burial practices

Keohokalole said the process serves as a replacement for practices that are no longer feasible for Hawaiian families.

“This just allows modern technology to be utilized so that ohana (family) who want to be buried in the dry-bone style can do so,” Keohokalole said.

Critics of Keohokalole's bills said they fail to address permitting and licensing for alkaline hydrolysis facilities.

Jay Morford, president of the Hawaii Funeral and Cemetery Association, said about two dozen mortuaries and funeral homes oppose the legislative proposals.

“We’re not opposed to people having a choice of what disposition they choose, but I believe that there should be serious regulations looked at in what departments are going to oversee what before this bill moves forward,” Morford said.

Alkaline hydrolysis equipment is more expensive than traditional cremation machinery, costing as much as $400,000 per unit, a cost Morford said could be passed on to consumers.

