Lawmakers fast-track COVID-19 bills, liability protection

“A business that chose to ignore that guidance and did not require, say like masks in their workplace or took no steps to try to limit the interaction of their workers being very close together, then they would not have protection in that safe harbor,” Orr said.

Robyn Hyden of Alabama Arise, an advocacy group for low-income people, urged the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to take more steps to protect and help workers.

“Front-line workers deserve access to health care, hazard pay and social support programs if they are unable to work in a high-risk field. Too many workers are being driven into risky working conditions with no alternatives,” Hyden said.

The House voted 94-0 for the bill that would exempt coronavirus stimulus payments, grants, and small loans forgiveness approved by Congress from state income taxes. The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

“These monies were meant to tide people over until the economy recovered. it was never meant as an opportunity to grow the state’s bank account,” Ivey said in her State of the State address Tuesday night.