Lawmakers pitch tax hikes on high earners in New York

“Someone making $50,000 and someone making $1 million should not pay nearly the same tax rate, as they do now,” State Sen. Robert Jackson said.

The legislation would start by raising taxes for single New Yorkers making over $300,000 and married couples over $450,000. For those individuals, the tax rates would range from 7.01% to as much as 13.81% for income over $100 million.

Those changes could mean an extra $400 in taxes a year for someone making above $400,000, or an additional $123,050 for those earning above $5 million.

Meanwhile, Cuomo has warned of tax hikes if New York only receives $6 billion in federal aid and not $15 billion.

He has proposed raising the state's top tax bracket up to 10.82%for those making over $100 million. Those who make up to $10 million would face a 9.32% state income tax.

Critics of tax hikes on the wealthy point to anecdotes and years of concern about making the state unfriendly to high earners, some of whom may already be living in second homes outside the state amid the pandemic.