Lawmakers reject DMV plan to refund unconstitutional fee

In 2019 after proposals to extend the tax and fee failed to pass, legislative attorneys advised Democratic leaders that they could prolong the technology fee and a payroll tax with simple majorities. Republicans sued and the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously that extending revenue measures required supermajorities.

Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, a plaintiff in the case, accused Democrats of knowingly violating the constitution to push through their agenda. Democrats drew $7.8 million from the state highway funds to facilitate the reimbursements.

Republican Sen. Pete Goicoechea said lawmakers and the department should proceed knowing that the funds owed to DMV customers didn't belong to them, while Democrats stressed the importance of ensuring the reimbursement process didn't land them in court again.

“We should have agreement so that we don’t end up in the same spot a year from now and have to spend another $8 million to refund a couple million dollars,” Democratic Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton said. “We’re already spending more money on it than we probably should — money that could go to a lot of other places.”