Lawmakers reluctant to extend deadline for unpaid taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature has signaled its reluctance to back a bill that would extend the period of property tax delinquency from two years to five for homeowners before foreclosure.

The House Finance and Taxation Committee on Monday gave the bill a “do not pass” recommendation, despite an appeal from the bill’s sponsor that many people could lose their homes due to a shaky state economy brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty about the state's oil production and tax collections. The full House will debate the bill later.

Republican Rep. Bernie Satrom, of Jamestown, told the committee that extending the period to pay off a tax delinquency “could make the difference between staying in a home and driven out.”

“If we run in to a deep recession and or depression, this could make a difference,” Satrom said. “Home ownership is a critical piece of stable communities.”

“Do cities and counties really want to own a lot of properties and have a lot of tax foreclosure sales?” he asked.