Lawmakers return to Capitol to debate energy policy overhaul

There's also urgency because Exelon, parent of Illinois' largest electric utility ComEd, has said that without a state bailout, it will shut down two nuclear plants this year.

Pritzker has proposed a sweeping plan, which was still being negotiated Tuesday.

ON THE TABLE

Pritzker's proposal — billed as one that “protects consumers and the climate” — calls for nearly $700 million in state subsidies over five years to bail out three nuclear plants. It would also close coal plants by 2035 and natural gas-fired plants by 2045, according to an outline from Pritzker's office.

Illinois would invest more in solar and wind energy, offering a $4,000 rebate for electric vehicle buyers and overhaul how consumer rates are set, according to the outline that shows average residential customers would pay nearly $3 more each month.