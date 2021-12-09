 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawmakers say they will try again to regulate airline fees

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several congressional Democrats are reviving legislation to regulate fees that airlines charge for things such as checking a bag, changing a flight or picking a seat.

The legislation would require that fees be “reasonable and proportional” to the airline's cost of providing the service. It will also require airlines to let children under 14 sit with family members at no extra charge.

One of the bill supporters, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., accused the airlines of “robbery in the skies — taking fees and charges for stuff that costs them nothing.” He said airlines can charge high fees because Congress hasn't stopped them from doing so.

Airlines say fees have kept fares lower for people who don't want the services that are covered by the fees.

Airlines “offer a robust variety of air-travel options, giving passengers the ability to choose the services that best fit their individual needs and preferences,” said Carter Yang, a spokesman for the trade group Airlines for America.

People are also reading…

Prospects for the legislation are uncertain. Similar bills have failed to get through Congress, and one of the most despised fees has largely disappeared: Most U.S. airlines dropped ticket-change fees after the pandemic devastated air travel last year.

The fees, which ranged up to $200 for changing or canceling a domestic flight, made some consumers reluctant to book a flight during uncertainty around COVID-19 rates and travel restrictions.

Most airlines, however, have kept fees to check a bag — usually starting around $30 — or board the plane early or select certain more-desirable seats. U.S. airlines raised $5.8 billion from bag fees alone in 2019, falling to $2.8 billion in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why is Kamala Harris receiving low approval rating?

Why is Kamala Harris receiving low approval rating?

Vice President Kamala Harris received a low approval rating, but who is to blame? Is this a symptom of Harris' personal failings or the failings of the administration as a whole? Could anyone garner good poll numbers when so closely associated with the border crisis? A political strategist discusses the problems the vice president faces. 

Roe 'settled' law? Justices' earlier assurances now in doubt

Roe 'settled' law? Justices' earlier assurances now in doubt

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh convinced Sen. Susan Collins that he thought a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law,” calling the court cases affirming it “precedent on precedent” that could not be casually overturned.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole willed himself to walk again after paralyzing war wounds, ran for Congress with a right arm too damaged to shake hands, and rose through the Senate ranks to become a long-serving Republican leader and tough and tireless champion of his party.

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has plenty of options to make good on its pledge to hit Russia financially if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, from sanctions targeting Putin’s associates to cutting Russia off from the financial system that sends money flowing around the world.

Watch Now: Related Video

NY attorney general seeks Trump's testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News