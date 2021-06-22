Lawmakers told updating unemployment system could take years

The legislative review comes amid a transition at the Labor Cabinet. Roberts is retiring at the end of June, and Gov. Andy Beshear selected veteran state official Jamie Link as the next cabinet secretary. Roberts declined to talk to reporters after his appearance before the legislative task force.

The task force's co-chairman, Republican Rep. Russell Webber, urged cabinet leaders to seek business sector input to “get it right the first time" in reworking the unemployment system.

“I don’t want to see us repeat the last year again, with a system that was overwhelmed," he said.

Tom Underwood, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, told lawmakers that the pandemic had "laid bare across state government how archaic the IT systems are.” He urged lawmakers to allocate federal relief money to update the technology systems. The legislature's next regular session will begin in early January.

The legislative task force will meet several times, hearing from stakeholders, before presenting its recommendations on how to improve the unemployment insurance system. Republican Sen. Michael Nemes, the panel's other co-chairman, called it "a very personal and emotional issue.”