Lawsuit against Reno over home flooding moving to US court

“To me this doesn’t sit right, and I think that a lot of those people out there suffered,” Schieve said. “I think we all (need to) move on and focus on other things to make the infrastructure better for our residents.”

Council members Devon Reese, Oscar Delgado, Bonnie Weber and Neoma Jardon said they should follow the city attorney’s advice and move forward with the appeal.

"We certainly don’t want those people to be out of their properties, but we also have to think about our entire city,” said Weber, who represents an area that includes Lemmon Valley and the Swan Lake flooding victims.

City Attorney Karl Hall said the district court didn't properly establish liability, incorrectly calculated damages and initially gave class-action status in error.

Doyle, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, said going to U.S. court will bind the city to the 2019 verdict. His team is moving to get the trials to determine damages in federal court as soon as possible.

The newspaper reported in 2018 that the city knew Swan Lake would likely flood and ignored suggestions to build flood mitigation projects alongside new developments in Lemmon Valley.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Reno Gazette-Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0