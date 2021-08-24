Lawsuit challenges New Mexico's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a New Mexico nurse and an agricultural worker challenges the constitutionality of recent public health orders requiring people with certain jobs to get COVID-19 vaccinations and restricting admittance to the state fair.
The lawsuit filed last week in federal court asks a judge to block enforcement of an order requiring health workers, teachers and certain other workers to get vaccinated. The lawsuit also seeks to block a state mandate that requires anyone attending the New Mexico State Fair to be fully vaccinated.
The suit, which was filed against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase, calls Lujan Grisham a “tyrannical governor willing to punish children and destroy livelihoods.”
Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the administration does not comment on pending litigation but that state actions to protect the public's health and safety have been repeatedly upheld by courts.
Attorney A. Blair Dunn filed the suit on behalf of Jennifer Blackford, a registered nurse at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, and Union County Extension Agent Talisha Valdez,
Many employers already are requiring vaccinations, with Los Alamos National Laboratory among the latest to do so.
Under the lab's policy, full vaccination will be mandatory for all regular employees and on-site contractors and subcontractors. It also will apply to all employees working on-site as well as those working remotely.
"To meet our laboratory’s critical mission requirements amid rising COVID-19 case rates in northern New Mexico and beyond, we must protect the entire workforce from the spread of this potentially severe disease. The best tool we have is vaccines,” Director Thom Mason wrote in a memo.
More than 85% of lab employees and contractors already are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, nearly 67% of people 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the New Mexico Department of Health.
