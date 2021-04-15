Lawsuit filed over delays at Virginia Employment Commission

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Five women are suing the leader of the Virginia agency that handles unemployment benefits, alleging “gross failures" to provide needed help as required by law amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday morning in federal court in Richmond on behalf of the plaintiffs by several legal aid groups and their pro bono partners. Named as the defendant is Ellen Marie Hess, head of the Virginia Employment Commission.

The lawsuit alleges the commission has violated the rights of Virginians who have either applied for benefits and gotten no response or who had their benefits abruptly halted and faced lengthy delays in having their case adjudicated.

The lawsuit does not allege that everyone who files a claim with the VEC is entitled to benefits, the groups bringing the suit said in a news release.

“But every Virginian who files a claim for benefits is entitled — by law — to a prompt response from the VEC. And everyone who has begun to receive benefits is entitled — by law — to continue receiving benefits until a VEC deputy decides otherwise,” the news release says.

A spokeswoman for the commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.