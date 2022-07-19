 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawsuit: UK officials had concerns with Rwanda deportations

  • Updated
  • 0
Rwanda Commonwealth Summit

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame during the Leaders' Retreat executive session on the sidelines of the 2022 Commonwealth heads of Government meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday June 25, 2022.

 Dan Kitwood - pool, Getty Pool

LONDON (AP) — Officials at Britain's Foreign Office warned against the U.K.'s plans to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda, citing the East African country's human rights record, according to documents cited in a lawsuit brought against the British government.

In written submissions filed Tuesday, lawyer Raza Husain said Foreign Office officials told then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in March that if Rwanda were selected for the policy, “we would need to be prepared to constrain U.K. positions on Rwanda’s human rights record, and to absorb resulting criticism from U.K. Parliament and NGOs.”

The government initially excluded Rwanda from the shortlist of potential destination countries for deported migrants “on human rights grounds," according to Husain, who is representing a group of asylum-seekers, charities and public employee unions.

People are also reading…

The group brought legal action against Britain's government over the deportation agreement reached with Rwanda in April.

Under the plan, Britain would deport people who enter the U.K. illegally and in exchange for accepting them, Rwanda would receive millions in development aid. The deportees would be allowed to apply for asylum in Rwanda, not Britain.

Authorities have defended the plan, arguing it would deter asylum-seekers from making dangerous and “unnecessary" trips on small boats across the English Channel. But it has drawn outrage from human rights activists, the United Nations and many others who say it is illegal and inhumane to send people thousands of miles away to a country they don’t want to live in.

Some have denounced the policy as an attack on the rights of refugees that most countries have recognized since the end of World War II.

Citing internal memos and other government documents, Husain said a Foreign Office note from April said the human rights concerns about Rwanda included the potential for “torture or degrading treatment” of the deportees.

Husain also said the U.K.'s high commissioner to Rwanda indicated last year that the country should not be used be considered for several reasons — including that it “has been accused of recruiting refugees to conduct armed operations in neighboring countries."

Britain was forced to cancel the first deportation flight at the last minute last month after the European Court of Human Rights ruled the plan carried “a real risk of irreversible harm.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has vowed that her government would not be put off by such legal challenges.

Britain's government has argued that while Rwanda was the site of a genocide that killed hundreds of thousands of people in 1994, the country has built a reputation for stability and economic progress since then. Critics say that stability comes at the cost of political repression.

Yvette Cooper, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, said the documents were evidence that the Rwanda deportation plan was “unworkable and unethical.”

“Today’s revelations show that ministers knew the policy was unenforceable, would be at very high fraud risk and would undermine U.K. foreign policy and our ability to raise the issue of Rwanda’s human rights record,” Cooper said.

Two judges are expected to give their decision Wednesday on when a full hearing over the case will take place.

Follow the AP's coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Eric Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in 2018 amid criminal charges and legislative investigations. He's been accused by his ex-wife of abuse and bullying and he recently ran a widely condemned campaign ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. Despite all that, Greitens remains a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate this year. If anything, the criticism has made him more popular among many of his followers. But there's a new candidate in the race who's banking on the belief that Republicans want an alternative. John Wood, a former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the Jan. 6 committee in the U.S. House, is running as an independent.

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

A prominent Black community leader says a nonprofit director in San Francisco's Fillmore district was brutally beaten by two allegedly homeless men. Police say they arrived at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center around 11 a.m. Friday to find one of two suspects and the victim. Rev. Amos Brown says James Spingola was beaten with a wooden plank after asking two men to move away from the center's front doorstep. Brown says the Black neighborhood is under siege by homeless people engaging in crime and drugs. He wants more action by city leaders to protect the neighborhood and help homeless people.

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion lawyer for judgeship

Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion lawyer for judgeship

The White House has dropped plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer backed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The decision to back off the nomination of Chad Meredith comes amid an apparent split between McConnell and Republican Sen. Rand Paul, his fellow Kentuckian, over the selection. The White House pointed to resistance from Paul in abandoning the nomination. A Paul spokeswoman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday evening. Meredith is a well-known conservative in Kentucky. He defended the state’s anti-abortion laws in court.

Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day

Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day

After a day-long court session, final jury selection will stretch into a second day in the contempt-of-Congress trial of Steve Bannon. The longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump faces criminal charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. By the end of Monday's opening day, 22 prospective jurors had been identified. The trial will resume Tuesday morning as lawyers for Bannon and the government whittle the list down to 12 jurors and two alternates. Much of Monday's questioning of potential jurors by Bannon's lawyer centered on how much of the wide coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings they've watched and whether they have opinions about the committee and its work.

House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court

House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court

The House is ready to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act is expected to pass the House, it is almost certain to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans would surely block it. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that will force all lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views on the high-profile social issue.

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.

Paul blames 'secret deal' for sinking judicial nomination

Paul blames 'secret deal' for sinking judicial nomination

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is accusing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of cutting a “secret deal” with the White House that fell apart. Paul is blaming  a lack of communication by his fellow Kentuckian for the failure of a federal judicial nomination. It further exposes tensions between the state's two Republican senators. Paul commented Monday on the sinking of the nomination last week of anti-abortion lawyer Chad Meredith for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The White House abruptly abandoned the nomination on Friday, pointing to resistance from Paul. McConnell told The New York Times that Paul's position was “utterly pointless.”

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake. What once looked like an insurmountable lead for Trump-backed Lake could end in a more competitive finish on Aug. 2. On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Robson, underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump. Both Pence and Trump will campaign in the state on Friday for their candidates.

Panel: Hearing to show Trump 'dereliction of duty' on Jan 6

Panel: Hearing to show Trump 'dereliction of duty' on Jan 6

A prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-President Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to the House committee investigating last year's attack. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says the hearing is “going to open people’s eyes in a big way” in showing how Trump did nothing as a mob stormed the Capitol. Another panel member, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, says fresh witnesses “will add a lot of value and information” to the probe. Thursday's hearing may be the last, but the committee's investigation will press on.

Watch Now: Related Video

Panama protests, blockades continue as deal with gov't collapses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News