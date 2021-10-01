 Skip to main content
AP

Lee calls special session to OK Ford factory incentives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee is calling the General Assembly back to the Capitol to address funding, buildout and oversight of a $5.6 billion campus where Ford Motor Co. plans to build electric F-Series pickup trucks at the Memphis Regional Megasite industrial complex.

Lee said Thursday that the special legislative session will convene Oct. 18. It's unclear how long the special session will last.

Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation formally announced the Blue Oval City project earlier this week. The assembly plant will be built at the megasite about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Memphis, near the small town of Stanton in rural Haywood County.

Lee has since said Tennessee offered $500 million in incentives to help secure the project, which is expected to create about 5,800 new jobs at the West Tennessee megasite. Those incentives must be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

