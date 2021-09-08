Legislative panels endorse incentives for mega projects

Beshear's administration on Wednesday won solid Republican backing for the economic development legislation. Rocky Adkins, the governor's senior adviser, called it a “game changer.”

Incentives meant to lure mega developments would include up to $350 million in forgivable state loans. Another $50 million would be spent on worker training to supply a skilled workforce. The money would be drawn from the state’s budget reserve trust fund, which now has nearly $2 billion.

“This puts us in the game," Adkins said in promoting the incentives. "This allows us to compete.”

Much of the attention has revolved around a large tract of land in Hardin County specifically mentioned in the legislation. The Glendale site, just off Interstate 65, was offered two decades ago when Kentucky was trying to land a Hyundai auto manufacturing plant that ultimately located in Alabama. Glendale is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Louisville.

While the state continues to promote the Glendale mega site, it's also hearing from business prospects showing interest in other Kentucky locations, Adkins said.

“This is not about one specific project,” he said. “This is not about one specific site."