 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party announced Monday that Liz Truss, currently the country’s foreign secretary, has been elected as the party's new leader and thus the U.K.’s new prime minister.

Truss, 47, beat former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak after a leadership contest in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. Truss received 81,326 votes, compared with Sunak’s 60,399.

She faces immediate pressure to deliver on her promises to tackle a cost-of-living crisis walloping the U.K. and an economy heading into a potentially lengthy recession.

Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally appoint Truss as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday. The ceremony will take place at the queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland, where the monarch is spending her summer, rather than Buckingham Palace in London.

People are also reading…

The two-month leadership contest left Britain with a power vacuum at a time of growing discontent across the country amid spiraling energy and food costs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made no major policy decisions since he announced he was stepping down on July 7, and officials insisted that measures to address the energy cost crisis would be deferred until his successor is in place.

Meanwhile tens of thousands of workers have gone on strike to demand better pay to keep up with relentlessly rising costs. Inflation is above 10% for the first time since the 1980s, and the Bank of England has forecast that will reach a 42-year high of 13.3% in October. That’s largely driven by soaring energy bills, which will jump 80% for the average household starting next month.

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply," Truss told party members after she was elected.

“I know that our beliefs resonate with the British people: Our beliefs in freedom, in the ability to control your own life, in low taxes, in personal responsibility," she added. “I know that’s why people voted for us in such numbers in 2019 and as your party leader I intend to deliver what we promised those voters right across our great country.”

Truss has won the support of many Conservatives with her Thatcherite zeal to roll back state intervention and slash taxes. Both she and her rival Sunak have spoken of their admiration for Margaret Thatcher, who was prime minister from 1979 to 1990, and her free-market, small-government economics.

It’s not clear how Truss’s right-wing brand of conservatism, which played so well with party members, will go down with the wider British public – especially those most in need of government relief to help heat their homes this winter.

“This is someone who believes in the market in a radical way, someone who believes that the objective of government is to get towards a much smaller state sooner rather than later. She takes that very seriously,” said Steven Fielding, a professor of political history at Nottingham University.

While the economy is certain to dominate the first months of the new premier’s term, Johnson’s successor will also have to steer the U.K. on the international stage in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, an increasingly assertive China and ongoing tensions with the European Union over the aftermath of Brexit – especially in Northern Ireland.

Truss will be the U.K.’s fourth Conservative prime minister in six years, entering Downing Street following Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron.

Johnson was forced to resign after a series of ethics scandals that peaked in July, when dozens of cabinet ministers and lower-level officials quit in protest over his handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by a senior member of his government.

Both Truss and Sunak were key players within Johnson’s Cabinet, though Sunak resigned in the last days of Johnson’s time in office.

A Truss government may not sit well with many because it reminds voters too much of Johnson’s misdeeds, Fielding said.

“She’s basically been elected as Boris Johnson 2.0 by Conservative members — she’s made it very clear that she is a loyal Boris Johnson supporter,” Fielding said. “I think she’s going to find it very difficult to disentangle herself from the whole Johnson shadow.”

Truss and Sunak were the final two candidates whittled down from an initial field of 11 leadership hopefuls.

Under Britain’s parliamentary system of government, the center-right Conservative Party was allowed to hold an internal election to select a new party leader and prime minister without going to the wider electorate. A new general election isn’t required until December 2024.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

A federal judge has told the Justice Department  to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In an order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida says it's her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. A special master is often a former judge. Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that may be protected by executive privilege. Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to discuss the matter further.

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Holding little back, President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from what he views as the evil force of Trumpism. In a newly confrontational speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence” and subvert American democracy. Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who still deny the nation's 2020 election results and sow doubt about future contests.

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union and is for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule. He is being saluted as a rare leader who changed the world and for a time brought hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died Tuesday in Moscow at 91 was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

The European Union’s top executive says the bloc’s electricity market is no longer working and has proposed a price cap on Russian pipeline gas. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that Europe’s priority is to save energy because reserves are scarce. She blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine for the energy crisis and the dramatic rise of gas and electricity prices. Earlier this week, Russia’s Gazprom halted the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe, citing maintenance reasons. Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June and Russia has reduced gas deliveries to several European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill

Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill late Thursday after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special session. It passed the House 55-15 and the Senate 34-1. The legislatin has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year. The bill also has an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8% flat tax. Little last week called the special session due to high inflation.

Ex-Malaysian first lady ordered to serve 10 years for graft

Ex-Malaysian first lady ordered to serve 10 years for graft

Malaysian former first lady Rosmah Mansor has been ordered to serve 10 years in prison after being found guilty of soliciting and receiving bribes during her husband’s corruption-tainted administration, a week after he was imprisoned over the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. Rosmah was convicted on three charges of soliciting bribes between 2016 and 2017. The court sentenced her to 10 years in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently, and a fine of $217 million. Najib began a 12-year prison term last week after losing his final appeal in one of five graft cases against him involving the multibillion-dollar pilfering of 1MDB.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Stories of Honor 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News