Longtime Indiana casino exec selling out after allegations

The state gaming commission has said Ratcliff was involved in that scheme, citing an email from a Ratcliff employee and his electronic calendar about an April 2015 meeting at Indianapolis International Airport with a Virginia political consultant who was sentenced last year on federal fraud charges.

State officials have also alleged that Ratcliff continued exerting control over Spectacle in violation of state orders, wrongly funneled nearly $1 million in casino company money into his own horse race wagering account and made improper job offers to government lobbyists.

A spokesman for Ratcliff said the agreement benefits all sides and stop the “unfair persecution of Rod Ratcliff.”

“With this settlement agreement, Rod achieves what he wanted from the very beginning of this ordeal — to retire from Indiana gaming on his own terms,” spokesman Robert Vane said in a statement. “Mr. Ratcliff’s career in Indiana has resulted in the creation of thousands of jobs for Hoosiers, millions of dollars of economic activity, and significant charitable investment in local communities.”

Ratcliff has denied wrongdoing and hasn’t been charged by federal authorities in the campaign financing case.