Lottery, casino debate delayed for at least two weeks

Marsh said one idea is to increase the five sites to seven based on Alabama’s congressional districts, and have would-be casino operators apply for the license in those two districts.

“It opens up two more additional congressional districts and therefore two more opportunities for others to come forward and make a presentation to the (gaming) commission and have consideration,” Marsh said.

Under current district lines that proposal would allow an additional site in southeast Alabama and another in north Alabama. However, it would cut out White Hall Entertainment Center in Lowndes County because Greentrack is in the congressional district.

Jason Hendrix, Manager of White Hall Entertainment Center, said the proposal “would cost jobs and critical tax revenues in areas that most need them.” Some districts would have more than one casino when the three tribal locations open.