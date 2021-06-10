Louisiana session ends in flurry of tax and financial votes

“This is a monumental moment and a monumental session for this Legislature,” said Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

Shortly before they wrapped up, lawmakers agreed to shift about $300 million a year in the sales taxes charged on purchases of cars and trucks to road and bridge work, and away from the state general fund where it helps to pay for health care, education and other government operations. The shift would be phased in over two years starting in 2023, with some provisions for lessening the size of the transfer if the state faces budget gaps.

Gov. John Bel Edwards described the session as “all in all a very good effort” from lawmakers, and said he expects to sign the tax swap bills tied to voter approval. But the Democratic governor was iffier on the vehicle sales tax shift for infrastructure. He worried about the impact on other services by reshuffling the money.

“There's a lot of question marks out there,” Edwards said.

The House and Senate also agreed to exempt purchases of diapers and feminine hygiene products from state sales taxes, starting next year, and to continue an expanded tax break that helps the working poor, called the Earned Income Tax Credit, through 2030.