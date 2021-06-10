Louisiana session reaches last day; Financial bills pending

“We’re taking the first step ... to right-size Louisiana, to move our state forward,” said Rep. Gerald “Beau” Beaullieu, a New Iberia Republican who handled some of the tax bills in the House.

Awaiting a final agreement was a plan championed by Senate Republican leaders to steer a portion of state sales taxes charged on purchases of cars and trucks to road and bridge projects in future budget years. But that would strip dollars from the state general fund that are used to pay for health care programs, education, public safety services and other government operations.

The legislative session must end by 6 p.m.

Lawmakers crafted the regulations for sports betting to start as early as this fall. They agreed to expand Louisiana's medical marijuana program and eliminate jail time for possession of small amounts of pot for recreational use. And they enacted tougher regulations for how colleges must respond to allegations of sexual assault, harassment and other misconduct — legislation that grew out of a recent scandal at Louisiana State University.