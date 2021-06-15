Louisiana steers federal money to infrastructure upgrades

The Edwards administration will use $60 million to hand out grants to local tourism agencies to help market Louisiana and promote its ailing tourism industry. Another nearly $18 million went to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office for a similar effort on a statewide scale.

Several nonprofits criticized lawmakers for their spending priorities, saying they should have earmarked some of the money to help people struggling with housing needs, food insecurity, child care difficulties and other issues.

“The issues exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic have burdened Louisianans for generations, and the state’s unfortunate budget priorities do little to help the families that need it the most,” Korey Patty, executive director of food bank collaborative Feeding Louisiana, said in a statement released by a group of organizations unhappy with the distribution.

Of the remaining federal aid, lawmakers sent $15 million to a fund that will finance technology improvements at the Louisiana Capitol, $30 million to southwest Louisiana hurricane recovery efforts, $35 million to general state construction work and $10 million to a fund that helps pay the costs of drawing major sports and other big-ticket events to Louisiana.