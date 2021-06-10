Louisiana tax swap plans win final passage to reach ballot

That leaves Louisiana's treasury harmed or helped by decisions out of state control — a situation that tax experts, economists and government watchdog groups have lamented for years.

The conservative Pelican Institute for Public Policy praised the tax package as starting “the process of simplifying our overly complex and burdensome tax code that has sent jobs and opportunity to other states and hurt Louisiana’s families for far too long.”

In exchange for losing the tax break for federal taxes paid, taxpayers would receive a 1.85% personal income tax rate on the first $12,500 of net income, down from 2%. The tax rate for the next $37,500 of income would fall from 4% to 3.5%, and the rate for income above $50,000 would drop from 6% to 4.25%.

The constitutional change also would cap the maximum allowable rate of personal income tax in Louisiana at 4.75%, so lawmakers could never increase the rate above that percentage unless returning to voters for another decision.