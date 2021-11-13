Louisiana voters settle sales, income tax ballot questions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters Saturday decide whether to back two priorities of Republican legislative leaders: a tax swap plan that would detangle state income tax collections from federal tax payments and a shift to centralizing the state's sales tax collections.

The complex proposals, championed by business lobbying groups, are among four changes to the Louisiana Constitution on the ballot — and the only issues facing all voters statewide.

The tax amendments were backed overwhelmingly by Republican and Democratic lawmakers and by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Supporters called the measures a step toward reform for an unnecessarily complex state tax structure. But outside organizations have criticized the sales tax proposal as a state power grab and the income tax measure as too generous to businesses and the rich at the expense of the poor.

Polls close at 8 p.m. in an election delayed five weeks because of Hurricane Ida.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1

The first amendment would begin the process for consolidating sales tax collections through an eight-member commission, rather than through more than 50 local government agencies ranging from sheriffs to school boards.

Local government associations would get four seats on the commission. The revenue department, the governor, the House speaker and the Senate president would appoint the other four members.

Supporters said Louisiana is one of only three states that handle sales tax collections through such a hodgepodge of local government agencies. They said that makes it too complex and costly for businesses that have to collect and remit sales taxes across multiple parishes.

But the details of how the commission works still would have to be decided by lawmakers in a future legislative session, and that has some questioning the effort.

Meanwhile, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell came out strongly in opposition to giving up her collection authority and argued the commission could withhold sales taxes owed to municipalities when state officials are unhappy with local decisions.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2

The second tax amendment would trigger enactment of a package of bills getting rid of personal income tax and corporate tax deductions for federal income taxes paid in exchange for lowering income tax rates.

Louisiana also would eliminate the corporate franchise tax for small businesses, lower the rate for others and do away with most excess itemized deductions taken by middle- and upper-income earners.

But voters wouldn't necessarily know that from the one-sentence ballot language, which suggests voters are deciding simply whether to cut their taxes — rather than settling a tax tradeoff that wouldn't give everyone a reduction in their tax bills.

Supporters said the current system makes Louisiana's tax collections too volatile and hard to control. When federal income taxes go up, Louisiana collects less in state taxes. When federal income taxes go down, state tax collections rise.

Opponents said the tax swap would more heavily benefit corporations and wealthier residents. They criticized triggers in the legislation that would lower tax rates in later years if Louisiana hits certain revenue growth, rather than allowing the state to spend that money on health care, education and other services. And they objected to a provision that would bar lawmakers from being able to raise personal income tax rates above 4.75% without getting voter approval.

An analysis by the Legislature's nonpartisan economist Greg Albrecht said most individual income taxpayers who don’t itemize would see a tax cut while those who itemize likely would pay more, and estimated fewer than 2% of those who file corporate taxes would see tax bills rise.

OTHER AMENDMENTS

The two remaining constitutional amendments would allow some local levee districts to increase their taxing authority and let lawmakers cut more deeply into protected funds when the state faces a budget deficit.

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

