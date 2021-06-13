Louisiana would expand gambling on horse racing under bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's off-track betting parlors would be able to add hundreds of new slot-like machines, under legislation that won final passage and awaits a decision from the governor.

Sen. Gary Smith, a Norco Democrat, said his bill would generate new money to help the state’s horse racing industry. But the Advocate reports it's not clear if the state will gain more revenue from the gambling expansion.

The Senate voted 32-3 for the measure Tuesday, a day after the House agreed to the legislation with an 85-11 vote. The legislative session ended Thursday.

The proposal would allow gambling machines known as historical horse racing at the off-track betting operations. The machines allow players to bet on past races by getting the odds for the different horses but without knowing when or where the race took place.