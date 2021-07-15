 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lt. Gov. McGeachin repeats call to reconvene Legislature
0 Comments
AP

Lt. Gov. McGeachin repeats call to reconvene Legislature

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State lawmakers and Republican Gov. Brad Little are failing citizens by not taking action to prevent employers from requiring employees get the COVID-19 vaccine, Republican Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said Thursday.

McGeachin, who is running for governor, repeated her request from last week to reconvene the Legislature. She also faulted the executive branch without naming Little.

Three large health care providers announced policies last week requiring employees get COVID-19 vaccinations. Republican leaders in the House and Senate have been noncommittal about reconvening the Legislature amid concerns that government should generally not interfere with the work requirements of private businesses.

McGeachin held the news conference in the Statehouse, where she was backed by about 20 people, some identified as health care workers. About 75 supporters also filled the room, sometimes jeering reporters during the question portion of the news conference.

Supporters cheered when McGeachin said she would be acting governor on Thursday, meaning she could issue an executive order potentially stopping mandatory vaccines.

But Little's office said he was only out of the state about 15 minutes earlier in the morning after landing in eastern Washington on his way to northern Idaho.

McGeachin afterward held a rally on the Statehouse steps that drew about 500 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA says moon’s ‘wobble’ will flood coastlines in the 2030’s

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+4
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
National Politics

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

  • Updated

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News