 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Macron attacks Le Pen over her links to Russia as vote looms

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, April 20 series

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly attacked his far-right election challenger, Marine Le Pen, for her links to Russia in a televised debate

  • Updated
  • 0

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron strongly attacked his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen Wednesday over her ties to Russia, her suspicion of the European Union and her grasp of figures, in a no-holds-barred play for the votes he needs to win another 5-year term.

In their only televised debate before voters have their say in Sunday's runoff, Macron sought to portray Le Pen as fundamentally untrustworthy, accusing her of dishonesty in her election promises. Le Pen, whom Macron beat handily in the last presidential election five years ago, is doing better in polls this time although she still trails Macron.

The French leader was particularly mordant in his criticism of a loan taken out by Le Pen's party in 2014 from a Russian-Czech bank. He said that debt meant that, if elected president, Le Pen's hands would be tied when dealing with the Kremlin.

“You are speaking to your banker when you speak of Russia, that's the problem," Macron charged in the evening primetime debate that was expected to be watched by millions.

People are also reading…

“You made a choice which, obviously, acted as a constraint on your political position and does not make you independent on that issue. That is a fact,” Macron said.

Le Pen bristled at Macron’s suggestion that she is beholden to Russia. She described herself as “totally free.” She said her party is repaying the loan and called him “dishonest” for raising the issue.

Macron, a pro-European centrist, emerged ahead from the April 10 first round and is leading in opinion polls. But Le Pen, an anti-immigration nationalist who has gained ground this year by tapping anger over inflation, has significantly narrowed the gap in public support compared to 2017, when she lost with 34% of the vote to Macron's 66%.

Both candidates had prepared carefully for Wednesday's debate. But Le Pen made an inauspicious start: Having been picked to speak first, she started off before the debate’s opening jingle had finished playing. Inaudible because of the music, she had to stop and start again. She apologized.

Once the jousting began, Macron quickly put Le Pen on the defensive. He zeroed in on her voting record as a lawmaker and questioned her grasp of economic figures.

In 2017, a similar debate struck a decisive blow to her campaign.

Both candidates need to broaden support before Sunday's vote. Many French, especially on the left, say they still don't know whether they will even go to the polls.

Follow AP’s coverage of the French election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Sweden links riots to criminal gangs that target police

Swedish police say the riots that have shaken several cities and towns in the Nordic country are extremely serious crimes against society and suspect some protesters are linked to criminal gangs that intentionally target police.  Sweden has seen unrest, scuffles and violence since Thursday, triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Quran burnings. Sweden’s National Police Commander said Monday that 26 police and 14 others have been injured in the riots and 20 police vehicles destroyed or damaged. The latest violence came Sunday night in the southern city of Malmo, where a school and cars were set on fire. Police said 11 people were detained.

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes. That's a tax rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the federal income average rate of around 14%. Those totals, released on Friday, tax day, were similar to the Bidens’ 2020 returns, when they reported earning $607,336. They reported 25.9% of their income going to federal taxes then. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2021 tax filings, which showed them earning $1,655,563 in 2021 and paying $523,371 — a federal income tax rate of 31.6%.

Russian military's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

Russian military's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank after a fire inflicted heavy damage in the latest setback for Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles. Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. U.S. and Western officials could not confirm what caused the fire. The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital is a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia has resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. Saturday's strikes are a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite a pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

An Ohio man who testified that he was “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. A federal jury on Thursday also found Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, guilty of stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Thompson, an exterminator who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first Capitol riot defendant to mount a trial defense blaming Trump and members of his inner circle for the insurrection.

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a massive civilian parade in the capital Pyongyang to celebrate a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather. State TV showed thousands marching in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family. There were no reports of Kim making a speech during Friday’s event, which also did not showcase military hardware. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade that could take place on the April 25 anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles. There’s also expectation that Pyongyang will escalate its weapons tests in the coming weeks or months while diplomacy is stalled.

Archbishop says UK's Rwanda migrants plan goes against God

Archbishop says UK's Rwanda migrants plan goes against God

The leader of the Anglican church has strongly criticized the British government’s plan to put some asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says “sub-contracting out our responsibilities” to refugees cannot stand up to God’s scrutiny. In his Easter Sunday sermon, the archbishop said there are “serious ethical questions about sending asylum-seekers overseas.” Britain and Rwanda have struck an agreement that will see some people arriving in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or in small boats sent 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to the East African country. Refugee and human rights groups say the plan is inhumane, unworkable and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand

Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand

Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol have ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians and continue to hold out against the capture of the strategically vital port. Mariupol has been the site of a merciless, 7-week-old siege that has reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin. Its fall would be Moscow’s biggest victory of the war yet and free up troops to take part in a potentially climactic battle for control of Ukraine’s industrial east.

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

Russian forces are tightening the noose around the defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant that represents the last known Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol. A fighter apparently on the inside warned in a video plea for help: “We may have only a few days or hours left.” With the holdouts coming under punishing new bombing attacks, another attempt to evacuate civilians trapped in the ruined port city has failed because of the continued fighting.

Watch Now: Related Video

These eight UNESCO approved destinations balance conservation with tourism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News