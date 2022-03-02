 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maine towns attempt to buy dormant trash plant for $1.5M

  • 0

HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) — Maine towns are putting in an offer to buy a Hampden waste plant for $1.5 million in an attempt to revive the shuttered plant that closed six months after its opening in 2020.

A group named the Municipal Review Committee is representing the 115 Maine towns that used the facility in the short span it ran. The group said on Tuesday that it put in an offer to buy the Coast Resources waste plant for $1.5 million, The Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday.

The committee and the plant's owners approved an agreement saying the owners can continue to seek offers to buy the facility. If the owners do not find a better offer by June, they will sell the plant to the public committee for its bid, the newspaper said.

According to court records, the owners of the plant spent $52 million on the construction of the facility.

The Municipal Review Committee’s board president, Karen Fussell, said Monday that the group’s offer is within its available resources.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bangor Daily News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia's invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Saturday.

Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms

Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Leading Republicans spent much of three days avoiding Donald Trump's chief grievances or ignoring him altogether as they unified behind a midterm message designed to win back the voters the polarizing former president alienated while in office.

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The country's president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said.

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Monday as Russia’s military assault on Ukraine was in its fifth day.

Watch Now: Related Video

Poverty, unemployment and sanctions fuel Iran’s brain drain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News