AP

Marijuana rule changes spark criticism in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The agency charged with setting up New Mexico’s marijuana industry is proposing changes to existing rules less than a month before recreational sales are scheduled to begin, sparking criticism from some who are preparing to open new businesses.

The Cannabis Control Division heard some of those criticisms during a public meeting Tuesday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Officials acknowledged the challenge of establishing a new industry in a little over eight months and said tweaks are needed.

“We’re not living in a perfect world,” said Heather Brewer, a division spokeswoman. “There are changes that need to be made. There are things that, as we get further into the process and hear feedback (from various stakeholders), we realize we have to change.”

Among the proposed amendments is eliminating a requirement for businesses to submit a diagram of their work premises in their license applications. Brewer said public safety was at the heart of the decision.

People are also reading…

Jason Barker, a cannabis policy expert, said the diagram — which would be a publicly accessible record — could be used as a blueprint on how to break into a cannabis business.

"Obviously, with crime in the state, that’s really concerning,” he said.

Erica Rowland, who is working to open a cannabis country club in Albuquerque described the rules as moving targets. She spent about $2,000 to obtain a diagram as part of the licensing requirements.

“How is one to focus on requirements and plan to succeed when costly and timely paperwork requirements are constantly changing or being eliminated?” she asked.

The amendments also call for reports annually — “or as otherwise reasonably requested” — from manufacturers, testing laboratories and retailers.

During Tuesday’s virtual hearing, a number of speakers also asked the agency to consider adding “Level 1 manufacturing” to production licenses to allow for the sale of such items as marijuana joints and cannabis oils to avoid putting micro producers at a disadvantage.

Barker said the basic micro producer license allows only for growing cannabis and selling the flower. A licensee would be breaking the law if they decided to sell pre-rolled joints, he said.

Others raised concerns about the division’s lack of responsiveness, saying calls and emails have gone unanswered.

The agency has received more than 800 applications for business licenses across all sectors of the industry. Brewer said the agency has been short-staffed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Tags

