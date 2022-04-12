 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maryland governor signs pro sports stadium measures

  • 0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a measure Tuesday that would make up to $400 million in bonds available for development around FedEx Field in the suburbs of the nation's capital where the NFL's Washington Commanders play, whether the team stays there or not.

The governor also signed a separate bill that increases bond authorization for both Camden Yards, home to the Baltimore Orioles, and M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. The measure allows borrowing of up to $600 million for each stadium, up from a current cap of $235 million.

The plan for the area around FedEx Field in Prince George's County doesn't allow money to be used for a new stadium for the Commanders. A county plan calls for developing the area into a transit hub with new residential, retail and entertainment amenities.

The measure authorizes the Maryland Stadium Authority to use money from the state lottery to build infrastructure in the county. The funds for development will be available even if the Commanders leave the state when their lease in Landover expires in 2027.

People are also reading…

The team, which has played at FedEx Field since 1997, has been looking into new stadium possibilities for years.

Both Virginia and the District of Columbia are interested in luring the team away from Maryland. Virginia lawmakers have been working on an incentive package to try to bring the team to Virginia, which does not have a major pro sports franchise. Legislation in Virginia did not pass in the last session, though lawmakers are taking the matter up again in a special session.

Hogan did not take questions Tuesday during a bill-signing ceremony, but on Monday while speaking with reporters about the end of the state's legislative session, he said the measure “wasn’t really about the Commanders.”

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen with them,” the Republican governor said, noting that his administration has been in discussions with the team for eight years.

Del. Jazz Lewis, a Democrat whose district includes the stadium, said that while he hopes the Commanders stay, the plan includes funds to revitalize the area, regardless of what the team decides.

“I’d like them to stay, but ultimately we got the flexibility for my community in case they don’t,” Lewis said Tuesday.

Hogan, who grew up in the area near the stadium, said the measure will create jobs and opportunities in a part of the county known as the Blue Line Corridor after the Metro line in the area. The governor has worked with Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks on the plan.

The legislation says resulting development could include a convention center, an arts and entertainment amphitheater and “any other functionally related structures," including parking garages.

“We may have further announcements about the Blue Line Corridor this week, but it really doesn’t have much to do with the Commanders," Hogan said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and the full death toll could surpass twice that number. Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses “carpeted” the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage. Mariupol has been cut off by Russian attacks and has suffered some of the most brutal assaults of the war.

EXPLAINER: How the US and allies can freeze Russian gold

EXPLAINER: How the US and allies can freeze Russian gold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and its allies said Thursday they're moving to block financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold, aiming to further restrict the country's ability to use its international reserves because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been building his gold stockpile since 2014.

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.

German minister resigns over vacation after deadly flood

German minister resigns over vacation after deadly flood

A German Cabinet minister has resigned after it emerged that she went on a long vacation shortly after devastating floods which left over 100 people dead last year in the state where she was then a senior official. She cited “political pressure” on Monday as she became the first member of Chancellor OIaf Scholz’s government to step down. Anne Spiegel, the minister for families and women, had delivered an emotional apology on Sunday but that move failed to stem calls for her to go. Spiegel joined Scholz’s Cabinet in December. Before that, she was the environment minister and deputy governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state — the region worst hit by floods in July that killed more than 180 people in Germany.

CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election

CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump Jr. texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election with strategies for overturning the result if Trump’s father lost. That's according to CNN, which reported that the text was sent two days before Joe Biden was declared the winner. Trump Jr.’s lawyer Alan S. Futerfas told CNN that "this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.” Separately Friday, Ali Alexander, a conservative activist who helped found the “Stop the Steal” movement, said he had received a subpoena to provide testimony to a federal grand jury as part of the Justice Department’s wide investigation into the insurrection.

Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Senate primary

Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Senate primary

Voters are digesting a newly hostile Democratic primary race in Pennsylvania’s premier contest for U.S. Senate. That's as the leading candidates came together in a room Saturday, face to face, for the first time since Conor Lamb first attacked rival John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. Fetterman has been on the defensive, after a week of attacks by Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta and a super PAC supporting Lamb that's running a TV ad against Fetterman. Neither Lamb nor Kenyatta made any reference to Fetterman in their remarks to a crowd of about 200 Penn State-area Democrats. But Fetterman did, telling the crowd that he wouldn't attack a fellow Democrat.

US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers

US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers

Federal prosecutors have charged two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents, including one who worked on the first lady’s security detail. Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were taken into custody as more than a dozen FBI agents charged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington on Wednesday evening. Prosecutors allege Taherzadeh and Ali had falsely claimed to work for the Department of Homeland Security. Court documents allege Taherzadeh provided Secret Service officers and agents with rent-free apartments — including a penthouse worth over $40,000 a year — along with iPhones, surveillance systems and other gifts. 

Trump's 8-hour gap: Minute-by-minute during Jan. 6 riot

Trump's 8-hour gap: Minute-by-minute during Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lot is known about the few hours that shook American democracy to the core. The defeated president’s incendiary speech, the march by an angry crowd to the U.S. Capitol, the breaking in, the beating of cops, the “hang Mike Pence” threats, the lawmakers running for their lives, the shooting death of rioter Ashli Babbitt. All of that chaos unfolded over about eight hours on one day: Jan. 6, 2021.

Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol has put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to gather evidence of Russian atrocities and braces for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country’s industrial east. A U.S. defense official says Russia has completed the pullout of all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north. At the United Nations, the U.S. and the United Kingdom boycotted an informal meeting of the Security Council called by Russia to press its baseless claims that the U.S. has biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine.

Watch Now: Related Video

Subway mass shooting leads to panic in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News