 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maryland lawmakers: Cutting tax won't fix high gas prices

  • Updated
  • 0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Top Maryland lawmakers said Wednesday that eliminating a scheduled gas-tax increase of more than 6 cents this summer won't solve the problem of high gas prices and would set back efforts to maintain infrastructure.

With gas now priced at about $4.60 a gallon on average in Maryland, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones said in a joint statement that “the problem is big oil companies exploiting global uncertainty to drive the price of gas to more than $4 a gallon.”

Eliminating the inflation adjustment “would be a loss of over $200 million in funding dedicated to ensuring the safety of our State’s roads and bridges,” said Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, and Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat.

“As fuel prices rise, so too do the costs of maintenance and construction in our transportation sector,” they said. “Ensuring the safety and integrity of Maryland’s roadways, bridges, and transit systems is critical. We cannot have a reliable transportation network that regularly experiences failing conditions due to insufficient funding and deferred maintenance.”

People are also reading…

When Maryland lawmakers approved the adjustment for inflation to the gas tax in 2013, they described it as a way of regularly keeping up with rising costs of transportation infrastructure. Because of high inflation now, the automatic tax increase is set to be the highest hike yet, when it increases from 36.1 cents per gallon to 42.7 cents, or by about 18%, on July 1.

The looming increase prompted Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday to call on Comptroller Peter Franchot to take steps to “halt or minimize" the increase. For his part, Franchot, a Democrat, called on Hogan to declare a state of energy emergency to suspend the state’s gas tax until September.

The issue continued to pit the term-limited governor against the comptroller, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in a crowded primary. Both Hogan's and Franchot's offices disputed the other's characterizations of their powers, saying they do not have the authority to unilaterally stop the tax increase.

On Tuesday, Franchot called on Jones and Ferguson to hold a special session to grant him the authority to waive the gas tax increase. He also urged them to pass a second gas tax holiday through Sept. 30, similar to the 30-day gas tax holiday that went into effect in March and ended last month.

"The executive and legislative branches have unquestionable authority to prevent an 18% increase to the gas tax – from 36 cents to 43 cents – from taking effect,” Franchot wrote in a letter.

Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said: “In light of today’s statement by Speaker Jones and President Ferguson, the governor again calls on Comptroller Franchot to take action to minimize the impact of the gas tax increase — as he has in similar situations in the past."

Susan O'Brien, a spokeswoman for Franchot, said Wednesday that the governor's "public relations team — and not his Legal Office — has deceptively indicated that our agency has legal authority to unilaterally halt the automatic increase to the gas tax.

“These false claims continue to be pushed by his PR team without citing any provision of state law, and directly contradict the actual legal determination of our agency’s counsel and what has been publicly confirmed by the Attorney General of Maryland,” O'Brien said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finstad, Ettinger head to special election for Hagedorn seat

Finstad, Ettinger head to special election for Hagedorn seat

Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad will face Democratic former Hormel Foods chief executive Jeff Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. State Rep. Jeremy Munson conceded defeat Wednesday morning in the GOP special primary with Finstad ahead by a few hundred votes. The winners are expecting a bump in their chances to win a full term in November. The Aug. 9 special general election coincides with Minnesota’s statewide primary the same day. The winner of the special general election will fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term into January.

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

President Joe Biden and the first lady plan to travel to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to grieve with the community as it mourns those killed or wounded in Saturday's supermarket shooting. Biden is urging unity as a remedy for what he calls “the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.” New York’s governor and Buffalo’s mayor are appealing for forceful action from Washington in the wake of another mass shooting. Authorities say a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers, killing 10 people. Most of the victims were Black. 

New Mexico delivers inflation relief payments to residents

New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of direct payments to the state's adult residents to offset higher consumer costs brought on by inflation. Individual taxpayers who receive direct deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 as early as Thursday and couples are set to get $500. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will arrive in the mail in coming weeks. The payments are among $1.1 billion in tax relief and payouts authorized by state lawmakers. High fuel prices are hurting household finances as New Mexico's state government benefits financially from record-setting oil production in the Permian Basin.

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference Monday in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments drew strong criticism from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer's FBI meeting

Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer's FBI meeting

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign did not authorize a lawyer to meet with the FBI and provide information that was meant to cast suspicions on rival candidate Donald Trump and possible connections to Russia. That's according to trial testimony Wednesday. Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for Clinton’s 2016 campaign, is charged with lying to the FBI during a meeting at which he presented the bureau’s top lawyer with data that purported to show mysterious contact between computer servers of a Russia-based bank and Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. The campaign's top lawyer, Marc Elias, testified Wednesday that the campaign did not authorize the meeting.

Michigan tax revenue estimates revised upward by $5B

Michigan’s short-term budget outlook is even rosier, after economists revised projected tax revenues upward by a combined $5 billion over two years. The new estimates released Friday will be used by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature to finalize the next state spending plan. Both sides want to cut taxes but differ over how to do it. Revenues in the school aid and general funds for the current fiscal year are $3 billion higher than was forecast in January. For the 2022-23 budget year, they are up $2 billion from the estimate four months ago.

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is Arkansas' top Republican and is entering the final stretch of his term with strong approval ratings. Yet he's been conspicuously absent from his state's primary campaigns. Other top GOP figures, like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders, are instead frequenting the state's airwaves leading up to Tuesday's election. Cotton and Sanders are making pitches for Sen. John Boozman as he fends off challenges from the hard right. Sanders is relying on her experience as Trump's press secretary in her bid to succeed Hutchinson as governor. It's a sign of how much Hutchinson's GOP has changed.

Released from Russia, Jehovah's Witness returns to Denmark

Released from Russia, Jehovah's Witness returns to Denmark

A Danish Jehovah’s Witness has returned to Denmark after spending five years in a Russian prison under Moscow’s crackdown on the religious group. Russia officially banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religious denomination “an extremist organization” in connection to its alleged “propaganda of exclusivity.” Dennis Christensen, a 49-year-old Dane, who returned to Denmark Wednesday, was arrested that year for leading a prayer meeting, and was handed a six-year prison sentence in 2019. Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the organization said that their members in Russia "continue to be arrested, imprisoned, and sometimes tortured simply for the peaceful practice of their Christian faith.”

Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court’s police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment — overseeing an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley describe the former Army colonel as the right kind of person to investigate a highly charged leak: smart and unlikely to be intimidated but also apolitical and private.

US releases environmental study about new Idaho test reactor

U.S. officials have released an environmental study for a proposed nuclear test reactor to be built in eastern Idaho that backers say is needed to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The U.S. Department of Energy earlier this month released the environmental impact statement for the Versatile Test Reactor that would be the first new test reactor built in the U.S. in decades. It would give the nation a dedicated “fast-neutron-spectrum” testing capability. Such reactors are called fast reactors. Plans call for building the reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory by the end of 2026.

Watch Now: Related Video

Activision Blizzard employees are joining a union

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News