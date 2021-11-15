 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mask-shredding ex-Senate hopeful due in court in gun case

  • 0

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A former U.S. Senate candidate is due in court for a hearing about allegations he pointed a gun at a former campaign staffer.

Max Linn ran as a conservative independent in a 2020 Senate race that was won by incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins. He gained notoriety for his antics during the debates, including a stunt in which he cut up a mask from the podium. He also replied “request denied” when debate moderators asked that he stay on topic.

A former assistant brought a protection order against Linn this fall. Court documents said Linn pointed a gun at the man in a dispute about a cryptocurrency investment.

The case is due for a hearing on Wednesday in an Ellsworth courtroom. Linn's attorney Jeff Silverstein said he was looking forward to responding to “baseless allegations” from the complainant. Silverstein said Linn and the complainant are former friends and business associates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who holds the purse strings to much of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, was holding forth with reporters on its impact — the promise of more electric cars, intercity train routes, bigger airports — when a pointed question came.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

Progressives say Nevada redistricting maps split Latino vote

Progressives say Nevada redistricting maps split Latino vote

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A congressional district map that would bolster Democrats' advantage in Nevada swing districts is angering progressives who argue in the process it dilutes minority voting power by splitting Latinos across three districts.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

Watch Now: Related Video

The ISS narrowly avoided a piece of Chinese space debris

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News