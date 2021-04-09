Maui to require 2nd virus tests for trans-Pacific travelers

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County in Hawaii will soon require second coronavirus tests for trans-Pacific travelers flying directly to the island.

In addition to the current state-required pre-travel tests, people flying into Maui County from outside Hawaii will now be required to get negative coronavirus tests when arriving at the Kahului Airport to avoid quarantine, Mayor Michael Victorino told reporters on Wednesday.

People who refuse either test will be required to quarantine for 10 days in Maui. The pre-travel virus tests must occur at most 72 hours before passengers take their flights.

“This secondary test has been designed to determine if visitors and returning residents are contributing to the large rate of COVID-19 here in Maui,” Victorino said.

Victorino estimated that the program may take up to 10 business days to put in place.

A study conducted in November by Maui health officials found that two out of every 281 travelers who consented to second, follow-up coronavirus tests at the airport tested positive, the Maui News reported.