Mayor proposes change to Oahu's tiered virus restrictions

HONOLULU (AP) — New confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed a threshold that calls for increased restrictions on Oahu, but Honolulu's mayor wants to change the parameters of its tiered system to allow gatherings and businesses to stay open.

Under the system established by former Mayor Kirk Caldwell, when the number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds a two-week average of 50 per day, Oahu should revert to a tougher tier of restrictions, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.

Though that threshold was met several weeks ago, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Gov. David Ige have agreed to wait to see what happens to the infection numbers as more people get vaccinated.

Blangiardi submitted a proposal this week to permanently modify the tiered system. While the mayor waits for Ige to review the plan, Oahu will remain in tier three of a system where tier one is the most restrictive and four is the least.

Tier three allows social gatherings of up to 10 people, bars and restaurants to seat groups of 10 people, and gyms to operate at 50% capacity. Outdoor weddings of up to 100 people are allowed, and outdoor sports can resume.