McConnell: Democrats 'won't get our help' to lift debt limit

Legislation renewing the government's ability to borrow money incurs no new debt and simply pays for already enacted spending and tax breaks.

Democrats are not without options but none is risk-free and they've not yet decided what to do.

At least for now, they seem unlikely to pare back their plans to bolster education, health and environment programs that are the backbone of Biden's policy aspirations. But some moderate Democrats are reluctant to vote to renew federal borrowing powers without at least some GOP backing.

They could put language suspending the debt limit anew in a bill Congress will have to approve by Oct. 1, the start of the government's new budget year, to keep agencies open. That would force Republicans to decide whether to provide the needed votes for a bill that, if defeated, could cause the government to both default and close its doors.

Democrats could put provisions raising or suspending the debt limit into the $3.5 trillion bill they plan to write this fall that would enact the specific tax and spending changes envisioned in their budget resolution. Democrats plan to use special procedures to shield that bill from a GOP filibuster, but it might not be ready before the Treasury exhausts its accounting maneuvers.

The government's current debt ceiling $28.4 trillion. Federal borrowing has grown at record rates amid programs aimed at supporting the pandemic-battered economy.

