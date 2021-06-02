McConnell: Extra jobless benefit hurts back-to-work efforts

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s acceptance of extra jobless benefits is hampering efforts by businesses to find help as the economy moves beyond the pandemic, Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said Wednesday, in a dig at the Democratic governor.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the weekly $300 federal unemployment payments have contributed to surging consumer spending that benefits Kentucky businesses. The federal enhancement — coming on top of state jobless benefits — is set to expire in September.

McConnell, the Senate's top GOP leader, said the extra benefit puts Kentucky at a competitive disadvantage with states that opted to cut off the supplemental payments.

After meeting with local employers Wednesday in Shelbyville, McConnell said he hears ongoing complaints from Kentucky business operators struggling to lure back workers. Employers link their workplace shortages to the federal jobless bonus, he said.

“This issue is keeping them from getting people back to work," McConnell told reporters. "The coronavirus is behind us. We need to get back to work. We need to do things productively. And I do disagree with the governor’s position.”

Beshear has steadfastly defended the extra payments, saying Kentucky's economy has benefited.