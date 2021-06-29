McCoy gets quick OK to be new Santee Cooper board chairman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to make former lawmaker and U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy the new chairman of state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

Senators wasted no time getting McCoy into his new job, with both the Judiciary Committee and the full Senate voting during Tuesdays special session. The General Assembly may not meet again for a few months.

Gov. Henry McMaster nominated McCo y in April to lead the oversight board of the utility, which provides power for more than 2 million of South Carolina's 5 million residents.

McCoy is well known a the Statehouse. He spent 10 years as a Republican in the South Carolina House, rising to House Judiciary Committee chairman. He ran a special committee that investigated the abandoned nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer north of Columbia. Then during his year as U.S. attorney, he oversaw the prosecution of two executives of SCANA, which had the majority share in the shuttered reactors.

“He's already been vetted by the United States Senate and others. I think this is an easy bet,” said Sen. Gerald Malloy, a Democrat from Hartsville.