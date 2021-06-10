Medicare copays for new Alzheimer's drug could reach $11,500

The Kaiser report estimated that if just 500,000 Medicare recipients are prescribed Aduhelm, it would cost the program nearly $29 billion a year, far more than any other medication.

“At this price, the cost of this one drug alone could top all others covered by Medicare, if it is used widely,” said Tricia Neuman, coauthor of the report.

Medicare has not made a formal determination on covering Aduhelm, but cost traditionally does not enter into such considerations. Drugmaker Biogen has said it priced Aduhelm responsibly.

Alzheimer's affects about 6 million Americans, the vast majority old enough to qualify for Medicare. "The approval of Aduhelm provides the latest high-profile example of the potential budgetary consequences of Medicare’s role as a price-taker in the pharmaceutical marketplace,” the Kaiser analysis concluded.

In addition to higher taxpayer costs, the domino effects would include higher “Part B” premiums for Medicare's outpatient coverage and increases in monthly premiums for millions with supplemental “Medigap” plans. As an infusion drug that would be administered in a doctor's office, Aduhelm is covered by Medicare's outpatient care benefit. The Part B standard premium, paid by most enrollees, is currently $148.50 a month.