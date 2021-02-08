Meijer expands COVID-19 vaccination slots in Michigan

“We are very proud of the role our stores and pharmacies continue to play in this massive effort to vaccinate people against COVID-19,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. "As a pharmacy partner to both the state of Michigan and the federal government, we have been able to receive vaccines and quickly administer doses to thousands of people in our communities, usually within 72 hours.”

Rite Aid is expected to provide details about Michigan vaccinations later this week.

“The increase in available doses in our communities is welcome news, but we anticipate demand will continue to outpace supply for the foreseeable future,” spokesman Chris Savarese said. “As supply becomes more available, Rite Aid will increase the number of stores offering vaccines.”

Meijer said it has administered more than 20,000 doses since Jan. 15, primarily to seniors. The Grand Rapids-based retailer said it is able to vaccinate more people this week in part due to partnerships with several counties and cities.