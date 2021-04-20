Memphis council delays vote on city law tied to oil pipeline

Environmentalists, activists and politicians who oppose the pipeline are concerned that an oil spill would endanger the aquifer and the slightly sweet drinking water it provides to the Memphis area. In a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Southern Environmental Law Center said the clay layer above the aquifer “has several known and suspected breaches, holes, and leaks.”

Activists also are upset that the pipeline would run through poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods in south Memphis that for decades have dealt with environmental concerns such as air and ground pollution.

Some residents signed deals with Byhalia Connection to allow the pipeline builder to access their land for construction. Property owners who have not agreed to receive payment in return for easements on their land have been taken to court, with the pipeline company's lawyers trying to use eminent domain rights to claim property.

The ordinance would require underground pipeline builders to provide documentation about any potential adverse effects on the environment and groundwater, and an analysis of the potential for negative effects on minorities, low-income residents, and neighborhoods historically burdened by environmental pollution.