Memphis council plans vote on ordinance tied to oil pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — City council members in Memphis, Tennessee, were scheduled to vote Tuesday on a law that could make it more difficult for a company to build an oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides clean drinking water to 1 million people.

The Memphis City Council is set to vote in its afternoon meeting on an ordinance that would establish a board to approve or deny construction of underground pipelines that transport oil or other potentially toxic liquids near wells that pump millions of gallons of water daily from the Memphis Sand Aquifer.

The ordinance would be just the latest in a series of measures opponents have taken to block the pipeline, including a federal lawsuit. They have obtained the support of members of Congress and other well-known figures, including former Vice President Al Gore and actor Jane Fonda.

A joint venture formed by Valero Energy and the Plains All American pipeline company, the Byhalia Connection would link the Valero refinery in Memphis with another larger pipeline in north Mississippi. They want to build the 49-mile (78-kilometer) artery to carry crude oil to the Gulf Coast, a project that they say will bring needed jobs and tax revenue to the region.