 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan ends workplace COVID-19 rules except in health care
0 Comments
AP

Michigan ends workplace COVID-19 rules except in health care

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer scaled back COVID-19 workplace safety rules on Tuesday, keeping mask and other requirements only in health care settings.

The change coincided with the lifting of broad indoor capacity restrictions and face covering mandates that had been in place for 15 months.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration's new emergency rules align with federal regulations that aim to protect health workers who are most likely to have contact with infected people. The rules cover employees in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and outpatient settings such as doctor's offices. They also cover emergency responders and home health aides.

Workers must wear masks while on the job, with certain exceptions. Fully vaccinated employees, for instance, are exempt from masking, distancing and barrier requirements in areas where it is unlikely people with COVID-19 are present.

Michigan employers are no longer required to have written COVID-19 preparedness and response plans or to conduct daily self-screening protocols for all entering employees and contractors. They also do not have to require unvaccinated workers to wear face coverings when they cannot consistently keep 6 feet apart.

MIOSHA said dialing back the rules — now set to expire Dec. 22 — lets employers use their best judgment on mask and other requirements. But it strongly encouraged non-health care workplaces to still follow federal safety guidance, which was recently updated to focus on protecting unvaccinated workers or those otherwise at risk.

"The restoration of the autonomy of small business owners to establish workplace practices of their choosing is an important step toward recovery,” said Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan. "It moves Michigan more in line with the mainstream across the country.”

The move came roughly a month after Whitmer loosened the regulations to rescind industry-specific rules, allow vaccinated employees to go without a mask and clear the way for a return to offices for those who previously could work from home.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Louisiana giving away $2.3M in prizes to encourage vaccines
National Politics

Louisiana giving away $2.3M in prizes to encourage vaccines

  • Updated

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will offer residents who have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 a chance to win a share of $2.3 million in cash prizes and college scholarships, joining the ranks of states hoping financial incentives will persuade those reluctant to get the shots to change their minds.

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
National Politics

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge dismissed most claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police before then-President Donald Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News