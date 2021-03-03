Michigan expands vaccine eligibility to those age 50 and up

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan announced Wednesday that everyone ages 50 to 64 can start getting COVID-19 vaccinations on March 22 and that those in that group with certain medical conditions can begin being immunized next week.

It is the largest expansion of eligibility since Jan. 11, when state officials allowed vaccinations of seniors age 65 or older and additional frontline workers such as teachers. The announcement came a day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than previously expected.

Starting Monday, two new priority groups will be eligible: 816,000 people age 50 or older with medical conditions or disabilities, and caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs. More than 20 underlying health conditions qualify, including common ones such as high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma and obesity.

All people ages 50 to 64 — 2 million total — will be eligible two weeks later.

More than 40% of Michiganders age 65 and older have gotten at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Federal regulators over the weekend cleared a third vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson, which works with one dose instead of two.