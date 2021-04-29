Michigan governor ties eased restrictions to vaccine rate

Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, said the industry and its much-needed summer tourism season are “hanging in the balance."

Rep. Ben Frederick, an Owosso Republican, said the reopening plan is “long overdue. Having specific benchmarks we can work toward together is going to bring the hope and certainty that has been missing from our lives since this pandemic began."

More than 70% of people ages 65 and up have received a shot. But the percentage is lower in younger age groups.

In Detroit, where the vaccination rate is lagging, Mayor Mike Duggan said 20% of residents will never get the vaccine.

"They’ve read stuff on the website and they believe it and there’s nothing you can say to them. You don’t even waste your breath,” he said this week.

Duggan is encouraging people to urge others to be vaccinated. Detroit will pay $50 to anyone who registers and drives a city resident to a first vaccine appointment.