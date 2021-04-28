Michigan House: Give unemployed $1,000 if they find job

Also Wednesday, the GOP-controlled Senate's budget committee advanced $4.4 billion in aid, including all of the state's remaining federal funds from the December package. The funding has been in limbo amid Republicans' lack of negotiations with the governor and their attempts to curb her pandemic powers.

Much of the federal money is non-discretionary and, once approved, must go to K-12 schools, local governments, child care, food and rental assistance, coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution. But the state has flexibility with billions of dollars.

Under the House proposal, the state would pay nearly $600 million toward a Flint water crisis settlement instead of borrowing the money upfront and paying $1 billion over 30 years.

Roughly $2 billion in hazard pay for frontline state workers, additional child care funding and spending on road debt was tied to a bill that would limit Whitmer's power to shift money within departments, which she did during a 2019 budget impasse. A provision seeks to reverse the state health department's recent requirement that child care facilities and camps make a “good faith” effort to see that 2- to 4-year-olds wear masks.

The plan also includes $25 million to incentivize state employees to leave their job for up to six weeks of pay.