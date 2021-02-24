Michigan lawmakers unveil bills to curb health care costs

One bill addresses the tendency for chemo pills to cost patients much more out of pocket than if they get chemo by needle. It would require equal insurance coverage.

“This legislation was initially introduced 15 years ago and this step signals the House’s awareness of the need to get this passed for Michiganders fighting cancer,” said Andrew Schepers, Michigan government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Other bills would mandate more transparency about drug prices and hospital charges, allow consumers to use telehealth to renew their contact lenses, expand the scope of practice for nurse anesthetists and stop insurers from removing medicines from their list of offerings during a plan year.

The Michigan Association of Health Plans said it supports some bills but is concerned that others would result in higher premiums and inhibit competition.