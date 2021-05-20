Michigan: No crowd limits outside June 1, inside July 1

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will fully lift outdoor capacity limits on June 1 and, starting July 1, end indoor gathering caps that were put in place to curb COVID-19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday in a major loosening of economic restrictions.

The state has limited occupancy in restaurants and other venues since March 2020, when the coronavirus hit. The announcement, which includes raising all indoor establishments' capacity limits to 50% and ending bar and restaurant curfews on June 1, came nearly a week after the governor's administration eased a mask order due to updated federal guidance.

"Life is getting back to normal,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said during a news conference at a minor league baseball park in Midland, which sustained major flooding a year ago.

The governor scrapped a plan to tie three final reopening steps to specific statewide vaccination rates. The pace of vaccinations has slowed.

On June 1, capacity at casinos, gyms and indoor pools can rise to 50% — the current limit at many venues. The same goes for indoor weddings, funerals, conferences and graduation parties, which will not face maximum hard caps on occupancy numbers.